Telangana News Today: Telangana Cabinet Ministers, Owaisi As Protem Speaker, KCR As BRSLP Leader

Published Date - 06:08 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Telangana News includes CM Revanth Reddy launching Mahalakshmi and Rajiv Arogyasri schemes, Telangana cabinet ministers portfolios, third assembly sessions, Akbaruddin Owaisi as Protem speaker, BJP MLAs boycotting oath ceremony, KCR as BRSLP leader, KTR skipping oath ceremony, Harish Rao comments on the Rythu Bandhu installment, and Jagga Reddy’s instructions to Sangareddy officials.

