Telangana: NPDCL Chairman orders immediate issuance of service connections

Gopal Rao issued orders to promptly grant new services to meet the growing demands in the erstwhile Adilabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hanamkonda: Chairman and Managing Director of NPDCL A Gopal Rao issued orders to promptly grant new services to meet the growing demands in the erstwhile Adilabad district while addressing a video conference on Friday.

He emphasized the need to expedite the release of TS-iPASS applications without any delays. Recognizing the importance of efficient service delivery, he instructed officials to take immediate steps to ensure the swift provision of Nayee Brahmin (barbers), and Rajakas (washermen) service connections.

Gopal Rao also stressed the urgency of addressing pending agricultural services and urged officials to take swift action in resolving them. In a bid to enhance customer satisfaction, he highlighted the significance of thoroughly examining the services related to bill stoppage and disconnection.

To ensure optimized power distribution, the chairman stressed on the strategic deployment of capacitor banks wherever necessary. He called for the completion of pending work orders and stressed the importance of regular patrolling of power lines to maintain uninterrupted service.

Directors B Venkateswara Rao, P Ganapathy, P Sandhyarani, P Mohan Reddy, V Tirupathi Reddy and others were present.

