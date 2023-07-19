| Telangana One Killed Another Injured In Road Accident At Yadagirigutta

Road accident took place when a truck, going to Nekkonda from Valigonda, hit a roadside tree after losing control, said police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: One person died and another was injured in a road accident at Pedda Kandukur in Yadagirigutta mandal on Wednesday.

According to the police, the road accident took place when a truck, going to Nekkonda from Valigonda, hit a roadside tree after losing control. Bontha Srinivas (40) from Gundrampally of Nekkonda mandal in Warangal, who was traveling in the truck, died on the spot. Driver of the truck Iliyas was injured. Negligent driving was said to have caused the accident. Iliyas was shifted to the area hospital at Bhongir.

Yadagirigutta police filed a case and investigation is on.