Telangana PECET results out; 96.50% qualify

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2023 results were announced on Saturday with 96.50 per cent out of 1,769 candidates who took the tests declared qualified.

The results released by TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri along with Satavahana University Vice Chancellor Prof. S Mallesh and TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana are available on the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/.

A total of 1,193 candidates attended the admission test for the BPEd programme and 96.65 per cent qualified. Similarly, 576 candidates appeared and 96.18 per cent qualified in the DPEd course.

G Deva of Jangaon and N Pravallika of Nalgonda district have topped the entrance test for BPEd and DPEd programmes respectively. There are 1,660 seats in 16 BPEd colleges and 350 seats in four DPEd colleges in the State.