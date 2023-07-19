Telangana PGECET 2023 admission schedule out

As per the TS PGECET 2023 schedule, the counselling will be conducted in two-phases and notification will be issued on July 28
Hyderabad: The counselling schedule of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 for admissions to ME/MTech, M.Arch, MPharm and Pharm D (PB) programmes has been released here on Wednesday.
As per the schedule, the counselling will be conducted in two-phases and notification will be issued on July 28.
For further details, visit the website http://pqecetadm.tsche.ac.in/ on July 28.
First phase counselling
– Online registration cum certificate verification: July 31 to August 18
– Physical verification of special category certificates: August 7 to 9
– Eligible registered candidates list: August 20
– Exercising web options: August 21 to 23
– Edit of web options: August 24
– Provisional seat allotment: August 26
– Reporting at colleges concerned: August 28 to 30
Second phase counselling
– Issue of web notification: September 4
– Online registration cum certificate verification: September 4 to 8
– Eligible registered candidates list: September 10
– Exercising web options: September 11 and 12
– Edit of web options: September 13
– Provisional seat allotment: September 16
– Reporting at colleges concerned: September 19 to 23
* Commencement of classwork: September 19