Telangana PGECET 2023 admission schedule out

As per the TS PGECET 2023 schedule, the counselling will be conducted in two-phases and notification will be issued on July 28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: The counselling schedule of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 for admissions to ME/MTech, M.Arch, MPharm and Pharm D (PB) programmes has been released here on Wednesday.

As per the schedule, the counselling will be conducted in two-phases and notification will be issued on July 28.

For further details, visit the website http://pqecetadm.tsche.ac.in/ on July 28.

First phase counselling

– Online registration cum certificate verification: July 31 to August 18

– Physical verification of special category certificates: August 7 to 9

– Eligible registered candidates list: August 20

– Exercising web options: August 21 to 23

– Edit of web options: August 24

– Provisional seat allotment: August 26

– Reporting at colleges concerned: August 28 to 30

Second phase counselling

– Issue of web notification: September 4

– Online registration cum certificate verification: September 4 to 8

– Eligible registered candidates list: September 10

– Exercising web options: September 11 and 12

– Edit of web options: September 13

– Provisional seat allotment: September 16

– Reporting at colleges concerned: September 19 to 23

* Commencement of classwork: September 19