Telangana pioneer in online audit of Village Panchayats: Centre

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: The union government is contemplating to implement the online audit system of village panchayats in the entire country based on the system introduced by the government of Telangana. Central joint secretary KS Sethi, in a letter to Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary Panchayat Raj of Telangana and M Venkateswar Rao, Director Telangana Local Fund Audit on Tuesday, has appreciated Telangana for completing the online audit in 25 per cent of panchayats.

The joint secretary said that online audit helps in clearly understanding the way funds released from the Centre and State governments have been spent. He observed that better results were obtained by the Telangana government by achieving coordination between the higher officials of finance and panchayat raj departments.

While urging other States to emulate Telangana, he wanted the State to take up another 25 per cent of panchayats online to complete the audit. “Telangana not only successfully implemented an online audit, but also uploaded the reports so that the concerned panchayats can have a look at them,” Sethi said. He added that while other States were still in early stages of online audit, Telangana has completed audit of 3,225 village panchayats out of 12,769.

He wanted other States to observe the way Telangana has overcome all hurdles while implementing the online audit. He said the Centre will soon write letters to all concerned officials of all State governments to create user IDs for all panchayats so that online audit of 100 per cent panchayats can be initiated by next year.

