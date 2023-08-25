Telangana police always at forefront in providing security, safety to women: DCP

Published Date - 07:44 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Mancherial: Police conducted a programme in order to create awareness over cyber crimes, eve teasing, ragging, traffic rules, etc., among students on the premises of Trinity High School here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhir was the chief guest of the event.

Addressing the students, Sudhir said that the Telangana police department was always at the forefront in providing security and safety of women. He stated that SHE teams were created to instill a sense of hope among the women and female students. He delved on crimes against women, eve teasing and safety of women and priorities of the teams.

The DCP said that students and youngsters who were increasingly using mobile phones were falling prey to cyber crimes. He asked them to have an understanding about cyber crimes. He wanted everyone to become partners in curbing the menace. He told the public to dial toll free number 1930 and to register complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in if in case of cyber crimes.

The IPS officer advised students not to get diverted from their goals for temporary pleasures. He told them not to spoil their lives by being influenced by attractions. He asked them to set goals and to strive for achieving them from the phase of a student. He suggested them to crack jobs and to bring recognition to their parents, besides earning an identity.

He further said that female students could lodge complaints with police using Hawk-Eye application, QR codes found on auto-rickshaws, and buses and Dial 100 if they face harassment in public places and during emergencies. He advised them to utilise the facilities. He stated that the identity of the victims would not be disclosed.

Women police station Inspector Praveen Kumar, cybercrime Inspector Rajendra Prasad, Traffic Inspector K Naresh Kumar, SHE team Sub-Inspector Hema, Trinity school principal Thomas and teachers were present.