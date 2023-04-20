Telangana is a symbol of communal harmony: Home Minister

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar attended an iftar party organised by the State government here on Thursday making Ramzan month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Home Minister Mahmood Ali took part in an iftar party in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Telangana was a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood, stated Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar attended an iftar party organised by the State government here on Thursday making Ramzan month. Speaking on the occasion he said that Telangana stands as an example for the nation in the preservation of secularism and religious harmony.

In Telangana where the people of different religions, languages and States live together, the culture of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb has flourished for centuries. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao the State was moving forward with amazing development, Ali said.

The Home Minister said that the welfare schemes of Telangana were ideal for the country and it was certain that the BRS party would come to power for the third time in the next elections. The welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister were unmatched anywhere in India.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao was a great leader who supported the farmers with schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and providing 24-hour free electricity to agriculture. The government was working for the development and welfare of minorities by introducing many welfare schemes.

It was people’s responsibility to elect Chandrashekhar Rao as the Chief Minister again, Ali said adding minister Ajay Kumar, who was working hard for the development of Khammam, should be elected as MLA in the next election with a huge majority.

BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S. Warrier, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.