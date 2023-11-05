Telangana Polls 2023: BRS nominee Anil Jadhav campaigns in Mukhra (K)

BRS nominee Anil Jadhav said that Telangana government transformed the face of rural parts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

BRS nominee Anil Jadhav addresses a gathering in Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Sunday.

Adilabad: BRS nominee Anil Jadhav said that the government transformed the face of rural parts. He campaigned for his candidature at model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal on Sunday.

Anil was accorded a grand welcome by residents of Mukhra (K) on arriving at the village. He interacted with the residents and found out how it had become a model village. The residents told Anil that various schemes introduced by the State government helped the habitation in achieving self-sufficiency in power, and set an example to others in sanitation and greenery.

The nominee requested residents to elect him as legislator for developing the village further. He stated that Palle Pragathi ushered in transformation of the rural civic bodies. He said that people living in villages were now able to get drinking water. He added that tractors were given to villages to lift garbage, besides creating parks and sports grounds.

Echoda MPP Nimmala Preetham, BRS mandal president Krishna Reddy, Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi, MPTC member Subhash and many others were present.

Also Read Telangana Polls 2023: Parties draw flak for using students for campaigning