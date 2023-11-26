Telangana Polls: Malakpet voter turnout on rise for 2023

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 26 November 23

Teegala Ajeet Reddy, BRS Malakpet candidate.

Hyderabad: One of the oldest suburban enclaves of the city, Malakpet, over the decades, emerged as a symbol of urban evolution. Located on the highway and dotted with residential and commercial centres, it is among the early developments that heralded Hyderabad’s growth story.

Propelled by the Telangana government’s impetus on development since the formation of the State, the Malakpet Assembly constituency is all set to further its growth and embrace newer elements. It is poised for a groundbreaking IT revolution, with the upcoming IT Tower that promises to reshape the skyline. This iconic tower, a joint venture between the Telangana government and the private sector, is set to sprawl across 11 acres and generate an impressive 50,000 employment opportunities.

The bustling spread along the highway is witnessing hectic campaigning with contestants crisscrossing the constituency in the run-up to the November 30 State Assembly elections.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the constituency had 1,50,543 male voters, 1,42,917 female voters and 21 third-gender voters, totaling 2,93,481 electors. The voter turnout in 2018 was recorded at 42.37 per cent, culminating in a victory for Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala of the AIMIM, who secured 53,281 votes.

Comparing these figures to the upcoming 2023 elections, an upward trend in voter participation could be seen. Malakpet now boasts a total of 3,11,824 electors, including 1,58,006 male voters, 1,53,805 female voters and 13 third-gender voters. The surge in voter numbers signifies an increasingly engaged electorate eager to have their voices heard.

The political battleground in Malakpet is heating up. While the BRS has fielded T Ajeet Reddy, the AIMIM has nominated its sitting representative, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala. Shaikh Akbar is the nominee from the Congress, while Samreddy Surender Reddy has joined the contest from the BJP.