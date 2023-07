Telangana Rain Report: Record Rainfall In Mulugu | Telangana On High Alert

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 AM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana is on high alert after a record rainfall battered several districts over the last 24 hours, with Lakshmidevipeta village in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district recording the State’s highest ever rainfall of 64.98 cm in 24 hours ending 8 am on Thursday.