Telangana Rains: Telugu University postpones entrance exams scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday

Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University took this decision due to incessant rains in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:18 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University on Tuesday postponed its entrance exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The university took this decision due to incessant rains in the State. The fresh dates of the postponed entrance exams will be shortly notified.