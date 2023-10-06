Telangana: Renaming of ‘Staff Nurse’ applauded

Meanwhile, Telangana government released a series of orders on Friday renaming the posts of Staff Nurses to Nursing Officers in various wings of Health and Medical department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:00 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: The State government’s decision to rename the post of ‘Staff Nurse’ to ‘Nursing Officer’ in government hospitals was received warmly by the government nursing officers and members of organisations representing their interests.

On Friday morning, Telangana State Nursing Council (TSNC), NIMS Nurses Union, Telangana Nursing Association and others celebrated the decision by garlanding the pictures of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister, T Harish Rao.

They thanked the State government for the decision and said it will make the work environment more dignified for nurses who are the first line of healthcare.

“Best wishes to Government nursing staff. As per the instructions of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Telangana government has taken a great decision by upgrading the names of the posts of nurses, which will enhance their dignity. I really hope that this decision will further drive the nursing officers in Government hospitals to extend healthcare services in a humane way,” Harish Rao said.