BRS manifesto will be women, farmer-centric, says Harish Rao

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was thinking about these two sections while preparing the manifesto.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:21 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has indicated that the Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) manifesto for the 2023 elections will have something special for women and farmers.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for the construction of the Government Medical College in Medak on Thursday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was thinking about these two sections while preparing the manifesto. The Chief Minister wanted to do something more for them, he said.

The Minister also laid foundation stones for a Kuruma Bhavan, Vysya Bhavan, Mudiraj Bhavan, Medical College and three other development works in Medak on Thursday.

The Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to gain politically, spreading false stories and promises. Accusing both the Opposition parties of terming BRS as a B team of their rival national party, he has said that BRS is just an A Team of Telangana people, but never acted as B Team for any other political party. Rao asked the Congress and BJP Parties to just realise that they even had no Opposition status in Telangana.

The Minister also said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan did injustice by denying the MLC seat to Erukala community leader Kurra Satyanarayana. He said that the Telangana government has launched the Erukala Community empowerment scheme with Rs 60 crore. Rao said that the community people would be supported in pig rearing.

Also Read Telangana’s agricultural surge records 186 percent growth