Telangana requests KRMB to stop works on RLIS

In a letter addressed to the KRMB chairman, State Engineer-In-Chief C.Muralidhar said the Board could not initiate action so far despite the fact that the issue was brought to its notice through a series of letters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: The State Engineer-In-Chief C.Muralidhar on Wednesday requested the KRMB authorities to take immediate steps to restrain Andhra Pradesh from construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

In a letter addressed to the KRMB chairman, he said the Board could not initiate action so far despite the fact that the issue was brought to its notice through a series of letters. Appealing to the KRMB to act on the issue with a sense of urgency, he said the project was taken up in violation of KWDT-I and the orders of the National Green Tribunal.

The State had also requested KRMB to restrain AP from proceeding with lining works on Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) from the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator (PRPHR). Unfortunately, KRMB could not restrain Andhra Pradesh from execution of the said works.

The National Green Tribunal has also directed AP not to go ahead with the works related to Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) without obtaining pre- environment clearance. He requested KRMB to take immediate and effective steps duly making a site visit for ascertaining the factual position.