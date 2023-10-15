Telangana: Rs 48.13 lakh seized in Karimnagar in recent past

In the wake of the Model Code of Conduct, police set up check posts in different places of the district to check illegal transportation of cash and liquor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu participating in vehicle checking in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Police have seized Rs 48.18 lakh in cash from people who did not have valid documents during the last few days.

In the wake of the Model Code of Conduct, police set up check posts in different places of the district to check illegal transportation of cash and liquor. So far, 79 nakabandis have been organized. Besides Rs 48,18,985 cash, 885.948 litres of liquor (worth Rs 4,50,063) was also seized as on Sunday. So far, 883 people in connection with 157 cases were bound-over. People with a previous history of electoral crime were bound-over.

On the other hand, a total of 69 licensed weapons have been deposited with the police. A special IT team has been formed to monitor social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) round the clock.

Group admins are responsible if any of the group members posted objectionable comments and posts on social media. Action would be taken on such persons under IT Act 2000, IPC and election norms, Commissioner of Police, L Subbarayud said in a statement on Sunday.

