Telangana: Rythu Bandhu amount disbursement to commence on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The State government will commence from Tuesday crediting financial support amount of Rs 5,000 per acre into the bank accounts of eligible farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the current Vaanakalam (Kharif) season. The scheme will benefit about 68.1 lakh eligible farmers covering a total of 1.5 crore acres of farm land in the State.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the amount will be deposited into the farmers’s accounts who own land upto one acre on Tuesday. The land extent will be increased by one acre every day and a total amount of Rs 7,521.8 crore will be transferred into the bank accounts in a phased manner. Farmers who are availing the scheme for the first time, must submit necessary documents to the agricultural extension officers and register their names.

Niranjan Reddy said despite the financial obstacles created by the union government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to continue providing financial support to farmers. Hence, he suggested that the farmers cultivate crops like cotton, pulses and oil seeds which are an alternative to paddy. He urged them not to panic as there was adequate time till July 15, for sowing seeds.