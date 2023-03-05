Telangana: Sadasaya foundation honored with Nandi Award

Sadasaya Foundation has been presented with the ‘Nandi Award’ by Vijayawada Vasavi Club and Walkers Club

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Sadasaya foundation founder Sravan Kumar receiving Nandi award from organizers in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Peddapalli: Sadasaya Foundation has been presented with the ‘Nandi Award’ by Vijayawada Vasavi Club and Walkers Club. The award is given to various organizations by organizers every year.

Foundation founder, Sravan Kumar was presented the award in a programme held in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Besides various social activities, the foundation has been engaged in educating the people to donate eyes, organs and bodies after their death during the last 14 years. Besides collecting eyes and organs from donors, bodies have also been donated to various medical colleges.