Telangana: Sai Ashrith Shakamuri from Hanamkonda secures AIR 40 in UPSC civil services exam

Sai Ashrith clinched a rank in his very first attempt, defying the notion that it takes multiple tries to crack the UPSC examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Sai Ashrith Shakhamuri

Hanamkonda: Sai Ashrith Shakamuri, a BTech (Civil Engineering) graduate from BITS Pilani, secured the 40th All India Rank in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination. This achievement has filled his parents, Shakamuri Amar and Padmaja, with immense pride. Hailing from the Advocates colony, Sai Ashrith’s inspiring journey began right here in Hanamkonda.

Initially, Sai Ashrith had contemplated joining his father in the family construction business, drawing inspiration from his father’s footsteps, if he failed to become a civil servant. However, driven by a burning desire to serve the nation, he set his sights on the civil services and embarked on this arduous path. Surpassing all expectations, Sai Ashrith clinched a rank in his very first attempt, defying the notion that it takes multiple tries to crack the UPSC examination.

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Sai Ashrith said: “I never anticipated securing such a prestigious rank in my first attempt. I had assumed it would require two or three attempts to achieve this feat. However, several factors aligned perfectly, contributing to my success.”

To enhance his preparation, Sai Ashrith sought guidance from the CSB IAS Academy in Hyderabad. Overjoyed by their son’s remarkable achievement, his parents attributed his triumph to his determination and tireless efforts.