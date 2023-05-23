Telangana: BTech graduate from Kothagudem cracks civils, secures AIR 293

Sai Krishna said the support from his family members was immense and helped him secure AIR 293

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Scouts and Guides and Chamber of Commerce members felicitated civils ranker Grandhe Sai Krishna in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: A BTech graduate from Kothagudem town, Grandhe Sai Krishna, has cracked the civil services exam conducted by UPSC and secured the All India Rank 293.

He quit a lucrative job in L&T for which he worked for two years to prepare for UPSC exams. He did his schooling in Kothagudem, studied intermediate in Vijayawada and completed B Tech at NIT-Calicut, Kerala. Speaking to the media, he said he studied for 10 hours every day for three years without going to any coaching centre. He went through the exam papers posted on the UPSC website, bought books online and appeared tests online, he said.

It was in his fourth attempt that Sai Krishna cracked the civils. For three times in the past, he cleared prelims and mains, but he could not make it to the interview. Coming from a middle class family and scoring a rank of 293 in UPSC was a happy moment, he said.

In his fourth attempt he appeared for the prelims exam in May 2022 and scored 120 marks out of 200. In Delhi a team of five members conducted an interview for half an hour. Interviewers asked about his habits, about his work, how he prepared for the test, sports and others, he explained.

Sai Krishna said the support from his family members was immense and helped him secure AIR 293. “Even though I quit my job with a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 and sat at home to prepare for civils, my parents extended all kinds of support,’ he said.

His father Grandhe Srinivas, a manager at a hotel in Kothagudem and mother Nagalakshmi said they were elated at the news of their son clearing civils interview and securing AIR 293. Scouts and Guides member L Srinivas and Chamber of Commerce members felicitated him.