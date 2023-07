Telangana: Satyapal Reddy assumes office as RDO in Mulugu

K Satyapal Reddy, prior to this appointment, served as the Tahsildar in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

K Satyapal Reddy, new RDO, Mulugu, meets Collector Ila Tripathi on Wednesday.

Mulugu: K Satyapal Reddy has assumed office as the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) here on Wednesday. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Tahsildar in Warangal. Soon after assuming office, he paid a visit to District Collector Ila Tripathi. During the meeting, as a symbol of environmental consciousness, Reddy presented a sapling to her.

Also Read Spotted deer falls in SRSP canal in Peddapalli