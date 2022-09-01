Telangana: SCCL junior assistant written test on September 4

Kothagudem: The written test for filling up junior assistant grade-2 external vacancies would be conducted on September 4, informed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (PA&W) S Chandrasekhar.

In a statement here on Thursday he said that the written test was being conducted for filling up 177 vacancies in the company. The test would take place in Hyderabad, Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mancherial and Adilabad.

The company has appointed its General Managers in different areas as chief coordinators to supervise the test and a meeting was held recently to give them instructions on how to conduct the test. There would be 10 to 15 examination centres under each chief coordinator.

A coordinator would also be appointed for each examination centre to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. The concerned authorities were told to make appropriate arrangements for conducting the examination without any scope for any irregularities, Chandrasekhar said.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G said that the candidates appearing for the examination should follow the rules and regulations. Some persons were cheating the candidates with an assurance to ensure them in the company in return for money.

He advised the candidates to be vigilant about such people and approach the police immediately to inform about such persons.