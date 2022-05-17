Telangana: SERP, Flipkart to enter into an MoU for mutual benefit

Warangal: The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) an autonomous society of the Department of Rural Development, Telangana, and Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, are going to ink a memorandum of understanding for mutual benefit. While Flipkart sells the items/goods produced by the self–help groups (SHGs) through its online platform, the stores and stalls run by the SHGs will also sell the Flipkart sponsored goods as part of this proposed agreement.

“Through this agreement, the Farmer Producer Organizations can also sell the farm produce on Flipkart. I have directed the officials to chalk out plans and reports to the proposal. While these transactions will begin with Jangaon district, they will expand in phased manner to the other districts of erstwhile Warangal district,” said Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao here on Tuesday. With this proposed MoU, 60 Stree Shakthi Marts run by the SHGs in the districts. Handicrafts, and handlooms of Telangana can reach the customers across the globe, according to the SERP officials.

The SERP has been a supportive structure to facilitate social mobilization of rural poor women in 30 rural districts. It works by building and nurturing Self Help Groups (SHGs) of women and their federations. SERP works on a comprehensive multi-dimensional poverty alleviation strategy. At present there are 45,60,518 SHG members in 4,35,364 SHGs organized into 18,397 Village Organizations (VOs), 554 Mandal Samakhyas (MSs) and 30 Zilla Samakhyas (ZSs). This network of Community Based Organizations (CBOs) helped leverage and promote financial inclusion, which was then expanded to include land based livelihoods, skills training, livelihoods support, access to Government Programmes and initiatives to improve health and education outcomes.

