CM KCR takes initiative to break ice with Governor

During the swearing-in ceremony of Patnam Mahender Reddy at Raj Bhavan, CM KCR invited the Governor for inaugural ceremony of the places of worship at the Secretariat complex

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Taking the initiative to break the ice after a stand-off that stretched for months, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended a warm welcome to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, which was her first visit to the newly constructed State Secretariat complex since its inauguration in April.

During the swearing-in ceremony of Patnam Mahender Reddy at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the Chief Minister had invited the Governor for the inaugural ceremony of the places of worship at the Secretariat complex. The latter readily accepted the invitation.

On Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao played the perfect host to the Governor, presenting her with flowers and showing her around the newly built temple, church, and mosque within the Secretariat. After the formal inauguration of the places of worship, the Governor boarded the Chief Minister’s vehicle for a tour of the Secretariat, with Chandrashekhar Rao personally explaining the construction and facilities on each floor.

Later, he escorted the Governor to his chambers where he felicitated her with a shawl and presented a bouquet of flowers apart from presenting a memento. He hosted a high tea for the Governor as well. Impressed with the modern infrastructure, Soundararajan complimented the Chief Minister for constructing such a state-of-the-art administrative headquarters. They had a friendly conversation before the Chief Minister personally saw her off at the main entrance.