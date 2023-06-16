Telangana: Singareni undertakes ‘Cleanliness Fortnight’ programme

SCCL general manager said maintaining hygiene and a healthy environment at the work place and home helps in improving productivity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) general manager (coordination) M Suresh said maintaining hygiene and a healthy environment at the work place and home helps in improving productivity and boost performance.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ (Cleanliness Fortnight) at Singareni Bhavan on Friday, Suresh said clean surroundings help improve work efficiency. Maintaining good health and hygiene not only adds to a worker’s confidence, but also influences the reputation of an organisation, he said.

Stating that maintaining a healthy workplace was everyone’s responsibility, he said keeping a workplace clean helps in creating a good environment. During the cleanliness fortnight the company would undertake cleanliness programmes in all its mine areas, offices, colonies, streets and also take up sapling plantations, he added.