Telangana: Singur project generates highest power in 23 years

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:31 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

TS Genco staff celebrating at Singur Hydroelectric power project on Sunday evening, to mark the record breaking power generation.

Sangareddy: With the continuous inflows from upstream to Singur Project, the Hydroelectric project at Singur has shattered all the previous records this year. The project had generated the highest power ever in 2022-23 since it was commissioned 23 years ago in 1998-99.

During the current rainy season, power was generated for a record 86 days at the project. During the year 2010-11, the Hydroelectric project had 25.68 million units, which is the highest ever until Sunday. Since the project was receiving over 2,500 cusecs of water from upstream on Monday evening, TS Genco was operating both units of the Hydroelectric project.

After the completion of the irrigation project in 1998, TS Genco installed two 7.5 MW hydroelectric power generating units. During the past 23 years, the project had generated more than 20 million units of power only three times. The Singur Hydropower project was connected to feeders at 132KV Substations located at Jogipet and Sadasivapet town.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Additional Divisional Engineer at the project, K Pandaiah said it was the most fruitful year in the history of the Hydropower project here. Saying it was an honour to be a witness to this, Pandaiah said they have organised a celebration inside the project to mark the record on Sunday evening.

The ADE said that they would certainly produce more power this year as the inflows were expected to continue for a few more days. ADEs Nagendra Kumar, Radhika and others participated in the celebrations.