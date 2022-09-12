Telangana: Slip-ups in merit list of SCCL junior assistant exam

Goof-ups cropped up in the merit list of candidates qualified in a written test conducted for recruiting junior assistant grade-two posts in SCCL.

The written exam was conducted on September 4 to fill up 177 external vacancies and the results were announced on September 10. In the 3, 289 pages merit list, rather unusual names appeared in the candidates name column at four places.

On page 269, a candidate’s name was given as ‘Telengana’ against the candidates’ hall ticket number, 7709069. Similarly on 2279 page, a candidate’s name was given as ‘Degree’ against the hall ticket number, 2218581.

Likewise, two other candidate’s names were given as ‘Andhra Pradesh’ and ‘Board of Secondary Education’ against their hall ticket numbers, 2204302 and 3308978. These goof-ups found by the candidates and public were shared on social media and went viral with many doubting the company official’s efficiency in conducting the examination.

In a statement on Monday, the SCCL GM (Personnel Welfare & RC) K Basavaiah clarified that no hard copy was taken from the candidates who applied for the posts and the hall tickets were issued according to the details given by the candidates online and they should take full responsibility for that.

The candidates in question were allowed to take the exam keeping their future in mind. There was no change in hall tickets numbers of candidates and their marks, the official said while giving the original names of the candidates whose names were misspelled in the merit list