Telangana social welfare students excel in JEE Mains 2023

The Telangana Welfare Residential Educational Institutions students have fared well in the results of the JEE Mains 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Welfare Residential Educational Institutions students have fared well in the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 1 (BE/BTech) session 1 released on Tuesday.

A total of 698 students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges qualified for the JEE Advanced by clearing the JEE Main. Over 20 students secured more than 90 percentile and 111 students got more than 80 percentile.

From the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Junior Colleges, 510 students have made it to the JEE Advanced with 16 students securing more than 90 percentile in the JEE Main.

As for BC Welfare Residential Junior Colleges, a total of 137 students including 79 boys and 58 girls cleared the JEE Main and became eligible for the JEE Advanced.