Telangana Assembly Speaker election on Thursday

The nominations can be submitted to the State Legislature Secretary in person either by the proposer or the candidate nominated. A Member cannot propose his own name or propose more than one name.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:32 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker election will be held at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday and nominations will be accepted on Wednesday between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has fixed Thursday as the day for election of Speaker.

The nominations can be submitted to the State Legislature Secretary in person either by the proposer or the candidate nominated. A Member cannot propose his own name or propose more than one name.

The nomination paper would contain the name of the Member nominated and would have to be signed by the proposer. The election would take place at a meeting of the Assembly. The person presiding the meeting would announce the names of Members, who have been duly nominated together with those of their proposers. If only one Member has been nominated, he or she would be declared elected.

In case if more than one Member has been nominated, the Assembly would proceed to elect the Speaker by ballot. A Member nominated can withdraw his candidature any time before the ballot commences.