Telangana Speaker slams Congress

The Congress was out to hamper the interests of the farmers instead of safeguarding them, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the Congress Party’s representation to the Election Commission against the disbursal of Rythu Bandhu assistance to the farmers, Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said on Thursday that the schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu were in implementation for quite a long time and the way the Congress leadership opposed them was indicative of their state of frustration.

Addressing a joint news conference along with government whip Gampa Govardhan, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, and the Urdu Academy Chairman Mujeeb at Kama Reddy, he pointed out that the Congress had failed to reach out to the farmers with any big assistance, had sought to deprive them of benefits extended by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao under several welfare schemes.

When I was the Agriculture Minister, the State government had started implementing the Rythu Bandhu and it was not a new scheme at all.

The Government had so far disbursed Rs 73000 crores in eleven installments to the farmers under the scheme so far. The Congress was out to hamper the interests of the farmers instead of safeguarding them, he said.