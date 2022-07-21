TOSS announces SSC and Intermediate results

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Thursday announced the results of SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations conducted in May/June this year with 51.96 per cent candidates clearing SSC and 41.02 per cent passing intermediate exams.

A total of 31,720 candidates appeared for SSC exams and 16,481 passed while of the 36,345 candidates who took intermediate exams, 14,910 were declared passed.

In intermediate exams, none got ‘A’ grade (91-100 per cent marks) and most i.e., 4,297 candidates got ‘F’ grade (41-50 per cent of marks). Similarly, among candidates appearing for the SSC exams, 22 secured 9-10 below Grade Point Average (GPA) and majority students i.e., 7,129 students received 3-5 below GPA.

The results have been hosted on the website https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/ and candidates can download a copy of the memorandum of marks from the website. The printed memorandum of marks of pass/fail candidates will be sent to the institutions concerned within 15 days.

Any discrepancy in the memos could be brought to the notice of TOSS Director on or before August 15 through the DEO/AI Coordinator concerned.

Candidates can avail recounting of marks or re-verification cum-supply of photocopy of valued answer scripts services between July 26 and August 5. The recounting of a valued answer script per subject costs Rs.400 for intermediate and Rs.350 for SSC, whereas candidates of both intermediate and SSC have to pay Rs.1,200 towards re-verification cum-supply of photocopy of valued answer script services.

For more information, contact 8978901764 or 8008403530.