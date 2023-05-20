Telangana: ST Panel Chief asks State govt to resolve tribal issues

The NCST Chairperson Harsh Chouhan has asked the State government to address issues related to Community Forest Resource Rights (CFRR), Individual Forest Rights (IFR) and Community Forest Rights(CFR ) prevailing in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

The NCST Chairperson Harsh Chouhan has asked the State government to address issues related to Community Forest Resource Rights (CFRR), Individual Forest Rights (IFR) and Community Forest Rights(CFR ) prevailing in the State

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairperson Harsh Chouhan has asked the State government to address issues related to Community Forest Resource Rights (CFRR), Individual Forest Rights (IFR) and Community Forest Rights(CFR ) prevailing in the State.

Harsh Chouhan, who along with Commission member Ananta Nayak and secretary Alka Tiwari on Friday held a review meeting on issues related to STs with Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari along with all Heads of the Departments at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, drew the attention of the State government towards the various issues relating to the tribal land like displacements, Dharni portal, allotment of land to the landless STs and illegal plotting on the tribal land .

The Commission Chairperson asked the State to focus on atrocities against STs, deficiency of doctors, paramedical staff and other medical infrastructure facilities in tribal hamlets. He also asked the officials to provide basic amenities like electricity, road and mobile connectivity in tribal areas. Stressing the need to look into the issues relating to the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship of the ST students, he asked the State government to initiate strict action against the officials issuing fake Scheduled Tribe caste certificates