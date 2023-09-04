Telangana State Tourism Awards 2023 submission deadline extended

Aspiring participants can now submit their entries for consideration until September 5th. The award ceremony is scheduled to occur on the eve of World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:25 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has announced an extension of the submission deadline for the Telangana State Tourism Awards 2023. Interested participants now have until the 5th of September to submit their entries for consideration. The award ceremony is set to take place on the eve of World Tourism Day, September 27.

The Telangana State Tourism Awards are a recognition of excellence in the travel and tourism industry. These awards are open to all segments of the travel industry, including travel agents, tour operators, classified hotels, restaurants, and independent hotels that have been duly recognized by either the Central Government or State Government.

This year, awards will be presented in 26 categories, encompassing a wide spectrum of achievements within the tourism industry. These categories include excellence in writing/publication, best film on Telangana tourism/heritage, travel agents/tour operators, classified hotels, best wayside amenities, best theme-based resort, best restaurant, best tourism guide, best homestay establishment, best educational institute in the tourism sector, and best Haritha hotel, among others.

Applications can be downloaded from ‘www.tstdc.in’ or from regional offices and should be submitted along with the proposal at the Department of Tourism, Kala Bhavan, Ravindra Bharathi. Contact 9440816068, 9440816065 for more details.

