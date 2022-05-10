Telangana student dies in road accident in US

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:55 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Nalgonda: A student from Nalgonda district died in a road mishap at Warrensburg in the United States of America. The car in which he was travelling, was hit by a truck resulting in his instant death during the mishap on May 9 at Warrensburg.

Sareddy Kranthi Kiran Reddy (25) from Annaram village of Miryalaguda mandal in the district, has lost his life when the car in which he was travelling along with his three friends met with an accident. He was declared brought dead by the paramedics who reached the accident spot.

Kranthi Kiran Reddy had joined MS course in August of 2021 and was set to complete his masters in August 2022. His brother Chandrakanth Reddy is also pursuing higher education in the US.

The victim’s parents Srinivas Reddy and Aruna received information about the incident from the University authorities on Tuesday morning. Srinivas Redddy urged the State government for help to bring the body of his son to the native place from US.

