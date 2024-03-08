Telangana students shine in JEE Mains Paper-2 with top all-India category ranks

The results of the examination conducted on January 24 were released on Friday.

Hyderabad: Four students from the State have secured all-India category ranks in the JEE Mains Paper-2 for admissions into B. Architecture and B. Planning courses. The results of the examination conducted on January 24 were released on Friday.

While Vivekjit Das emerged as the national SC category topper in B.Arch, Boda Prabhanjan Jadhav and Banoth Ritwik are the ST category toppers. Another State student Chunchikala Sricharan is the all-India topper in the PWD category.

With 99.04 percentile Devjyoti Roy Burman is the Telangana state topper in B. Architecture and Jeswin Jose secured the top spot for B. Planning with 99.97 percentile.

Further, seven students from the State secured 100 percentile in the JEE Paper-1 examination conducted for admissions to B. Tech courses.