Telangana supporting India’s informal economy by nurturing traditional occupations: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Listing out how the Telangana government was supporting the informal economy of the country by nurturing traditional occupations like dairy, shepherding, fishing and others, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao strongly believed that corporate companies did not alone define an industry or that they were the only contributors to the nation’s economy.

Pointing out that the TRS government had launched sheep distribution as part of its efforts to strengthen the rural economy, the Minister said the scheme worth Rs.11,000 crore had so far resulted in the number of members in sheep breeders societies increasing from 2.21 lakh in 2014 to 7.61 lakh in 2022, indicating the scheme’s success.

Participating in the Golla-Kuruma Atmeeya Sammelan meeting at Manneguda, Rama Rao urged the Golla-Kuruma community members to support the TRS (BRS) in the Munugode by-election to encourage the government to continue its welfare and development programmes.

The Minister, recalling that union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Parshottam Rupala had praised the sheep distribution scheme and veterinary mobile clinics scheme among others initiated by the Telangana Government, said they had appreciated the schemes despite being political opponents.

“Only when there are elections, BJP leaders from the Centre criticise our schemes. But does any BJP-ruled State implement such schemes for the Golla-Kuruma community?” he asked.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Golla-Kuruma community always stood for Dharma like Lord Krishna fought on behalf of the Pandavas. He reminded that despite being a Minister in the Congress government in Karnataka, HM Revanna had appreciated the sheep distribution scheme in Telangana and had even felicitated Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. Revanna did not hesitate to appreciate Telangana’s support to the Golla-Kuruma community unlike any other States.

“K Chandrashekhar Rao is the first Chief Minister in the country to provide sheep with 75 per cent subsidy. While Opposition leaders in Telangana have turned a blind eye to the schemes for political reasons, leaders from those parties in neighbouring States are appreciating them. Except for criticising the State government, neither BJP nor the Congress have done nothing for the backward classes during their regime at the Centre. They did not even establish a separate ministry for the backward classes,” Harish Rao pointed out.

Stating that the State government was committed to provide sheep units to eligible beneficiaries from Golla and Kuruma communities after the Munugode by-poll, Harish Rao also rubbished the false propaganda of Opposition parties that the amount credited into accounts of beneficiaries would be taken back by the government. He said the State government was supporting all traditional occupations on par with agriculture.