Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra bags two gold medals 

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra bagged two gold medals on the second day of the 39th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championship at Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool cum Sports Complex, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Thursday.

Shivani took top honours in the 200 Metres Individual Medlay clocking 2:43:23s ahead of Maharastra’s Anuskha Sanjeev and Lasya Sri Kagitha of Andhra Pradesh who won second and third places respectively.

In the 100 metres Backstroke event, the State girl topped the charts with 1:11:83s timing.

Results:

200 metres Individual Medlay Girls Group-3: 1. Shivani Karrar (TS)(2:43:23s), 2.Anushka Sanjeev Vijapur (MAH), 3. Lasya Sri Kagitha (AP);

100 metres Backstroke Girls Group-3: 1. Shivani Karrar (TS) (1:11:83s), 2. Shreya Binil (KER), 3. Debopriya Dwari (WB);

200 metres Individual Medley Group 3 Boys: 1. Abdul Hafeez (TN) (2:36:60s), 2. Chakshu Gowda CS (KAR), 3. Kabir Aryaman K (MAH);

400 metres Individual Medley Group 2 Boys: 1. MS Nitheesh (TN) (4:49:63s), 2. Arnav Ramdas Kadu (MAH), 3.Pirthviraj Menon (Kar).

