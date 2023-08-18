Telangana swimmer Vritti bags another gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Vritti Agarwal (centre) with the gold medal after winning the 800 metres freestyle event.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal continued her red-hot form winning her second gold at the 39th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool cum Sports Complex, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubneswar, Odisha on Friday.

The youngster clocked 9.20.25 seconds to win the gold medal in the 800 metres freestyle Group 1 category ahead of Karnataka’s Aditi N Mulay and Delhi’s Titiksha Rawat who took silver and bronze medals respectively.

Vritti had won a gold medal in the 1500 metres free style event on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Telangana Sri Nithya Sagi took a silver medl in the 400 metres individual medley Group 2 event. She clocked 5.26.00 seconds behind Karnataka’s Thanya Shadaksha who clinched gold.

Results: 800 metres Freestyle Group 1 Girls: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) (9:20:25s), 2. Aditi N Mulay (KAR), 3. Titiksha Rawat (DEL);

400 metres Individual Medley Group 2 Girls: 1. Thanya Shadaksha (KAR) (5:25:04s), 2. Sri Nithya Sagi (TS), 3. Meenakshi Menon (KAR);

50 metres Backstroke Group 2 Girls: 1. Nisha (KAR) (32:03s), 2. Pramati Gnanaseka (TN), 3. Christeena Sojan (KER).

