Telangana swimmer Vritti clinches bronze in National Games

Dhinidhi Desinghu of Karnataka clinched top spot with a timing of 2:07.32s ahead of Sanjana Manguesh Prabhugaonker of Goa and Virtti who recorded timings of 2:08.89s and 2:09.42s respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m freestyle event at the 37th National Games in Goa at the Indoor Stadium Swimming Pool, Panaji on Sunday.

Results: 1. Dhinidhi Desinghu (Karnataka) 2:07.32s, 2. Sanjana Manguesh Prabhugaonker (Goa) 2:08.89s, 3. Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) 2:09.42s.

