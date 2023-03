| Telangana Tariq Ansari Is New Chairman Of Minorities Commission

Telangana: Tariq Ansari is new chairman of Minorities Commission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: Tariq Ansari has been appointed as the new chairman of Telangana State Minorities Commission.

The State government on Friday issued orders appointing Tariq Ansari as the chairman, following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to appoint Ansari, who will be holding the post for three years.

Ansari later received the orders from the Chief Minister at the Pragathi Bhavan.