Telangana: Task Force police arrest fraudster for collecting Rs 40 lakhs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Warangal: In a joint operation, Task Force police along with Inthezargunj police apprehended one Elias Jessimen alias Peter of Chennai, here on Wednesday on charges of cheating people to the tune of Rs 40 lakh in the name of constructing a hospital at Kashibugga area under in Warangal. They have seized a laptop, an iPad, fake hospital visiting cards, three mobile phones, copies of GST registration certificate and other items from him.

Disclosing the details, Warangal CP Dr Tarun Joshi said that the accused person collected money from building owners promising that he would give partnership or shares from his hospitals and he had also collected money from the medical shop owners and lab technicians on the pretext he would give contract to them in his hospitals.

“He also developed a website called www.kuttima.ws and Android app “kuttima” and tried to convince the people he was owning a big organisation. Believing in his words, the commercial building owners gave Rs. 23,16,000 to him. He introduced himself as CEO of Cross Medical Services and collected the money from others. About three months ago he had recruited nearly 40 locals as sweepers, building maintenance staff and security, and did not paid the salaries from last two months,” the CP said.

“ Recently, he registered a GST certificate, and made other registrations in the name of Mydam Nirosha who was working as a supervisor in his hospital by promising to provide the new house to her,” he said.

After the completion of interrogation, the accused and seized property have been handed over to Inthejargunj police for further investigation. While three cases were registered against him under Warangal police commissionerate limits, five cases were registered against him under Sangaredddy commissionerate limits for cheating, and criminal breach of trust. He was also involved in one cheating case at Ashoknagar police station, Chennai, the CP said.