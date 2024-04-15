Telangana TB officials closely monitoring drug availability

In response to a news report published in Telangana Today on April 10 regarding a shortage of TB drugs, the State TB authorities stated on Monday that they are actively monitoring the availability of TB drug stocks at district and sub-district levels.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 09:29 PM

In response to a news report published in Telangana Today on April 10 regarding a shortage of TB drugs, the State TB authorities stated on Monday that they are actively monitoring the availability of TB drug stocks at district and sub-district levels.

Hyderabad: The State TB authorities, responding to a news report published in Telangana Today on April 10 about shortage of TB drugs, on Monday said that they are closely monitoring the availability of TB drug stocks at district and sub district level and ensuring the available drugs are optimally utilized and treatment services are not affected.

“The Central TB Division, Government of India had advised to optimally utilize available stocks and also to procure locally for a period of quarter. The State TB Cell, Telangana has informed the TSMIDC to procure and supply certain drugs locally and the drugs are expected to be received shortly,” the authorities said.

Also Read Sircilla Collector issues show cause notices to two EEs

Procurement, maintenance of stock and in time distribution of anti-TB drugs and other materials are being done at the Central level under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) and the States maintain stocks and dispatch to the districts as per the indents placed through Nikshay Aushadhi, State TB officials added.