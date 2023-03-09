Telangana: Teacher dies of cardiac stroke in Nirmal

The 49-year old teacher breathed his last at the time of treatment at a hospital in Nirmal in the evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:49 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Nirmal: A 49-year old teacher working with a government school died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after he had a cardiac arrest at Maskapur village in Khanapur mandal on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday.

Chilkuri Vijayender of Maskapur collapsed at his home on Wednesday morning. He breathed his last at the time of treatment at a hospital in Nirmal in the evening. He works with a school at remote Mandapalli village in Pembi mandal