Telangana: Thirteen held for double murder in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Thirteen persons from three families were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged roles in a double murder during a clash over a land dispute at Jakkulapalli village in Rebbena mandal earlier this week. Weapons including three axes and two sickles were seized from them.

Rebbena Inspector Allam Narayana said the accused, during a clash, had attacked and killed Mandala Narsaiah (30) and his paternal aunt Girugula Bakkakka (55), both from Jakkulapalli village. Mandala Mengaiah and three others sustained injuries in the clash. The dispute was over sharing a piece of 9 acres land and broke out when Narsaiah and Bakkakka were sowing paddy seeds in their field on June 26.

A case was registered based on a complaint received from Mandala Indira, sister-in-law of Narsaiah and four special teams were formed to nab the accused, who were arrested on Wednesday. They were identified as Mandala Mallesh, Mandala Venkatesh, and Mandala Gangakka from Penchikalpet mandal, Mandala Ganesh, Girugula Bheemrao, Girugula Rakesh, Girugula Rajitha, Mandala Rajitha, Mandala Rukma, Girugula Durgakka and Gurigula Sowmya from Jakkulapalli and Rate Bhumakka and Rate Bhudaiah of Ityala village in Dahegaon mandal.