Telangana: Three drowned in Manair river in Sultanabad

According to police, eight members from Itharajupalli of Sultanabad mandal went to Manair river for a swim around 11 am.

By | Published: 2:41 pm

Peddapalli: Three persons including a ten year-old boy drowned in Manair river near Neerukulla of Sultanabad mandal on Friday morning.

According to police, eight members from Itharajupalli of Sultanabad mandal went to Manair river for a swim around 11 am. Three persons Jogula Manoj (30), Jogula Ashish (10) and Penta Rahul (20) got drowned.

Initially, Ashish drowned in the water as he did not know how to swim. Finding Ashish drowning in the water, Manoj and Rahul tried to rescue the former. However, they also got drowned. After hearing the screaming of the youths, passersby jumped into the water and rescued two other youths who were about to drown.

A native of Vemulawada town, Rahul came to their relative’s home in Itharajupalli. While Manoj was working as a car driver, Rahul and Ashish were pursuing education.

Knowing about the incident, Peddapalli DCP Ravinder, CI Indrasena Reddy, SI Upender visited the spot and retrieved dead bodies. Later, bodies were shifted to Sultanabad hospital for postmortem.

Based on the complaint by the family members, police registered the case and began investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .