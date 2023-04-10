Telangana to add 1,000 more medical seats in 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Medical aspirants from Telangana will have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming academic year 2023-24, as government medical colleges are expected to add anywhere between 950 and 1000 additional MBBS seats.

Apart from additional MBBS medical seats, at least 50 superspecialty PG medical seats are expected to be added in government medical colleges in Telangana in 2023-24.

With National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulatory authority for medical education in the country, in-principal deciding to encourage all the State governments establish more medical colleges, senior health officials privy to the developments have said that in 2023-24, Telangana is expected to add at least 1000 additional MBBS seats in government hospitals.

The possibility of another 1000 MBBS medical seats is expected to increase the chances of medical aspirants to secure a medical seat, even if they fail to secure top ranks in NEET, which is the all India pre-medical entrance test.

Already, out of the projected 1000 MBBS seats, the Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana has received NMC green signal for 200 seats for upcoming medical colleges in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Kamareddy districts. The remaining 800 medical seats are expected from the upcoming government medical colleges in Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon and Nirmal.

While the upcoming 2023-24 is expected to add more MBBS seats, the Telangana government has already added about 2,268 additional MBBS seats, including 1200 seats from eight new government medical colleges for 2022-23, enabling medical aspirants, who were unable to score top NEET ranks, secure government MBBS seats in Telangana.

Of the 2268 MBBS seats, by opening eight medical colleges simultaneously, Telangana added 1200 MBBS seats and 1068 seats at private medical colleges following the State government’s decision to reserve 85 per cent of B-category medical seats in private medical colleges for students from Telangana.

Self-financing 9 medical colleges:

Despite the lack of financial support from the Centre, the Telangana government is expected to spend anywhere between Rs 500 crore and Rs 510 crore to develop a medical college and incur a total expenditure of over Rs 4, 500 crore to start nine medical colleges from 2023-24.

“Despite no backing from the Centre, all the works related to construction of the new medical colleges in Telangana are on schedule. The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, will ensure that all districts will have a Government medical college in Telangana,” Health Minister T Harish Rao, in a recent review meeting, said.