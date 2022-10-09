Telangana: Tourists throng Laknavaram during Dasara vacation

Tourists at Laknavaram Lake in Mulugu district on Sunday. Photo: M Sarangapani

Mulugu: One of the most sought after tourist destinations in the State, Laknavaram Lake, about 65 km from Warangal city, in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu district, teemed with thousands of tourists during the Dasara vacation, thanks to the scenic beauty of the location and the adventure sports activities arranged there.

While more than 4,000 people thronged the place on Sunday, the last day of the vacation, 3,500 people visited the place on Saturday. On Friday, there were over 4,500 tourists, according to Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) officials, who look after the maintenance of the tourist spot situated amidst a chain of hillocks.

“Nearly 50,000 people have visited this Kakatiya era lake since the Dasara vacation started,” an official said, adding that all the rooms in the cottages were booked till October 10. People not only from the erstwhile Warangal district, but also from the Hyderabad city and other parts of the State visit this place to enjoy the beauty of nature and to enjoy a boat ride in the lake.

“Due to sufficient rains during this ongoing monsoon season, the lake is receiving good inflows. The water is overflowing from the weirs. As the lake brimmed to its full capacity, people are enjoying the boat rides as there are speed boats, a jetty and a big boat at the lake,” the official said.

While there are 24 different types of rooms, there is no availability of beds at these rooms which is a composition of dormitories with six beds, two-bed rooms and glass-walled cottages.

“We have come from Warangal to spend some leisure time at this beautiful place. Everyone talks about the beautiful sunset and sunrise at this serene place,” said T Vaishnavi, an MBBS student, who came to the place with her parents. People were seen jostling on the cable bridges at the lake, while the children were busy riding the small toy vehicles on the island.