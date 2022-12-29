Telangana: Truck turns turtle, traffic jam on NH No. 65

Hyderabad-Vijayawada way of National Highway was literally blocked after the heavy truck turned turtle and fell across the road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:32 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: A traffic jam in which vehicles piled up for more than two kilometers was reported on National Highway No. 65 at Thupranpet of Choutuppal mandal in the district as a heavy truck had fallen across Hyderabad-Vijayawada way.

With this, the police rushed to the place and diverted all the vehicles to Vijayawada-Hyderabad way. Diverting the vehicles, which were going in two directions to one-route, resulted in a traffic jam on the national highway.

The police were making efforts to lift the truck from the national highway to clear the traffic jam.