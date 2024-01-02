Explained: What is truck drivers’ protest and why is it spelling disaster for fuel supply and traffic flow

Are you curious as to what precisely is resulting in a petrol shortage at fuel stations and utter chaos on the roads? The truck drivers' protest against the new hit-and-run law.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:52 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: The start of the New Year has been disastrous for most people. Fuel shortages and congested roads are how people in the country are ringing in 2024. Social media platforms are filled with photos and videos of people waiting in long queues at petrol pumps. #TruckDriversProtest has thousands of tweets on X.

About 2,000 petrol pumps, mostly in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab and some in Hyderabad, have run out of fuel stocks as the strike by some truckers’ associations entered the second day on Tuesday.

What is the truck drivers’ strike?

Some truck, bus and tanker operators began a three-day strike on Monday against the stringent jail and fine regulations under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases.

The new law, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, provides for a jail of up to 10 years and/or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for serious road accidents due to negligent driving and where drivers run away without informing the police.

Truckers said most truck drivers choose to run away even in minor accidents as they otherwise will have to face mob justice and risk of life. While the mobs typically go unpunished, to impose stringent punishment on drivers was unfair, they said.

There are about 1 lakh trucks that ferry petrol and diesel from oil company depots to petrol pumps.

What else will be affected?

Essential supplies of vegetables, fruits and milk too may get affected if the three-day strike is extended or a pan-India movement is launched. LPG truck movement too has been impacted. However, there are no complaints on LPG shortage just yet.

What next?

The All India Motor Transport Association — the umbrella body of truck operators — has so far not given a nationwide strike call and its representatives will be meeting home ministry officials to raise their concerns around BNS.

