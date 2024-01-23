Telangana: TSCSB warns against scams targeting Ram Mandir devotees

TSCSB said numerous scams were detected where cybercriminals are sending QR codes and APK files under the pretext of prasad, pooja, and donations, along with fake links on WhatsApp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) has asked citizens to be cautious of scamsters pretending to distribute Ayodhya Ram Mandir prasad and offering phony VIP darshan tickets.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the bureau said numerous scams were detected where cybercriminals are sending QR codes and APK files under the pretext of prasad, pooja, and donations, along with fake links on WhatsApp. Upon clicking the links or opening those files, users are prompted to enter their banking credentials and phone numbers. Once that is done, it will grant scammers remote access compromising users’ data and bank accounts being wiped clean within seconds.

To combat this digital menace, TSCSB advised the public to steer clear of any unsolicited links received through WhatsApp or any other social media platforms. Citizens are further advised to be cautious while making online donations and avoid responding to messages from unknown numbers.

If one encounters such situations, it is recommended to report it at toll-free number 1930, www.cybercrime.gov.in, or text Cyber Fraud Registry on WhatsApp at 8712672222.